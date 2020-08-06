Ismail Sabri: Domestic Trade Ministry to monitor availability of basic necessities in four ‘mukim’ in Kedah under EMCO

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs will monitor the availability of basic necessities in the four mukim in Kedah which are under the administrative EMCO. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will monitor the availability of basic necessities in the four mukim in Kedah which are under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was to ensure there was no shortage of any items, especially food, in the affected areas.

“If there is an issue of food supplies running out, I will inform KPDNHEP to top up the essential goods,” he said at a press conference on the recovery MCO (RMCO) development in Parliament here today.

He was commenting on media reports of locals in the affected areas complaining about the shortage of food supplies, like bread, due to increased demand since the administrative EMCO was enforced on Monday (August 3) following the rise in Covid-19 cases resulting from the Sivagangga cluster.

He said that residents could still leave the area for work and to purchase basic essential items as sundry shops and restaurants were allowed to operate as usual. ― Bernama