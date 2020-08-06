In Parliament, finance minister reveals letter by ex-AG Thomas recommending settlement with Goldman Sachs

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pic) says Tan Sri Tommy Thomas had proposed Malaysia settle its 1MDB claim on US investment bank Goldman Sachs out of court when he was attorney general. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Tan Sri Tommy Thomas had proposed Malaysia settle its 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) claim on US investment bank Goldman Sachs out of court when he was attorney general (AG), Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Tengku Zafrul said the proposal was conveyed in a letter to then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“This is against what he had earlier recommended for the Pakatan Harapan government, which was to not accept settlement outside of court,” he said.

He added that in the letter, the then AG indicated that Goldman Sachs was agreeable to increase the settlement sum from US$1.5 billion (RM6.28 billion) to US$1.75 billion (RM7.32 billion).

According to Tengku Zafrul, the figure was inclusive of US$164 million (RM686.8 million) in taxes and US$567 million (RM2.374 billion) fees paid to Goldman Sachs.

MORE TO COME