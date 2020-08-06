Immigration D-G: Bangladeshi interviewee from Al Jazeera documentary to be deported on Merdeka Day

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks to the press following a raid conducted in Petaling Jaya May 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Bangladeshi Md Rayhan Kabir, who was arrested after appearing on an Al Jazeera documentary, will be deported back to his home country by the end of this month.

Online news portal MalaysiaGazette reported Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud as saying the earliest flight to Bangladesh would be on August 31 and Rayhan would be put on board.

He said the police have completed their investigation on Rayhan and submitted the report to the Attorney General’s Chamber for further action.

“His visitor pass has also been terminated. We will send him back to Bangladesh now that the investigation is almost complete,” Khairul Dzaimee was quoted saying.

He added that Rayhan will be blacklisted from entering the country permanently.

Rayhan was featured in the Al Jazeera documentary Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown that alleged the mistreatment of migrants by Malaysian authorities during the movement control order.

In the 25-minute and 50-second video produced by Al Jazeera’s 101 East team, he accused the authorities of racism against undocumented migrants, claiming that being an undocumented migrant in Malaysia was not a crime.

Rayhan was arrested by Immigration officers on July 24 in Setapak following a two-week manhunt. Rayhan’s work permit was previously revoked.

Police are investigating Al Jazeera for sedition among several other Malaysian laws.

Last week, two lawyers representing Rayhan said that their client expressed his willingness to be deported to his home country and even apologised for the statement he made.