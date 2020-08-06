Former deputy GM of GLC gets 20 years’ jail, fined RM766,000 for corruption

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun handed down the sentence on Noor Hisyam Mohd Abdullah Hashim, 46, who pleaded guilty to all the charges. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 ― A former deputy general manager of a government-linked company (GLC) was sentenced to a total of 20 years’ jail and fined RM766,000, in default two years and eight months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today on 10 counts of corruption, involving RM153,200.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun handed down the sentence on Noor Hisyam Mohd Abdullah Hashim, 46, who pleaded guilty to all the charges.

He was sentenced to two years’ jail on each count, to be served concurrently from today.

On all the charges, Noor Hisyam, who was then deputy general manager at the Landscape Department of a GLC, was alleged to have abused his position by receiving RM153,200 from a company as an inducement for him to verify its claim on work progress for a landscape project at East Ledang in Iskandar Puteri.

In mitigation, lawyer Muhamad Aizat Fakri, representing Noor Hisyam, said his client, who is now self-employed and has no fixed income, was supporting his parents, wife and three children, aged between five and 18 years.

Noor Hisyam was also represented by lawyer Mohd Shahrullah Khan Nawab Zadah Khan.

Deputy public prosecutors Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin and Suhaili Sapun prosecuted. ― Bernama