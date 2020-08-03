Dr Noor Hisham: One more new Covid-19 case from Sivagangga cluster in Malaysia

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya August 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, August 8 — The government has detected two new cases of Covid-19 in the country, leading to a cumulative total of 9,001 cases in Malaysia with 208 active case.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his Covid-19 press conference that one case is from the Sivagangga cluster in Kedah, and the other is from an asymptomatic college student who was screened in Labuan.

“They have been isolated and are given treatment. The two new cases reported are locally transmitted involving Malaysians. There are no new import cases from outside of the country,” he said.

