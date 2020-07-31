Covid-19: Sarawak police to set up roadblocks at Simunjan and Sri Aman from tomorrow

Police personnel check vehicles during a roadblock in George Town March 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, July 31 — Sarawak Police will set up roadblocks in Simunjan and Sri Aman at 12.01am, August 1 (tomorrow) to 14 following the recent spike of Covid-19 pandemic in several districts in the state.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said this was following the decision made by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to restrict movement between Zone 1 (red/yellow zone) and Zone 2 (green zone).

“Currently, Zone 1 covers Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian. Movements between Kuching, Padawan, Samarahan, Simunjan, Serian, Bau, and Lundu districts are allowed without the need for a police permit.

“While, movements from Simunjan to Sri Aman via Triso ferry or via Jalan Serian-Sri Aman are not allowed,” he said in a statement here today.

However, Dev said exemption would be given to those on official duties, essential service workers, those paying their respects to deceased family members or visiting family members who are critically ill, and people seeking medical treatment.

He added those facing such situations could apply for a police permit from the nearest police station to obtain permission to cross zone while government officers and essential services employees are required to produce confirmation letters from their respective companies, employers or heads of department. — Bernama