Bukit Aman to summon Twitter user who tried to discredit SRC trial judge

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Police have identified the identity of the Twitter account holder who claimed that the judge presiding over the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak is related to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigations/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the individual would be called up next week to facilitate investigation into the matter.

“We will call up and record the individual’s statement next week,” he told Bernama.

Mior Faridalathrash said the investigation paper on the case was opened following a police report lodged in Taiping, Perak yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

It was reported that Bersatu member Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid lodged a police report in Taiping yesterday over a tweet by Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin Malaysia president Ramesh Rao.

In his tweet on Tuesday, Ramesh claimed that High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali who found Najib guilty of seven charges involving criminal breach of trust, money laundering and misuse of position, is Dr Mahathir’s grandnephew.

Dr Mahathir’s son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir through his Twitter account refuted the allegation which he described as baseless and urged the authorities to investigate the matter.

In another development, Mior Faridalathrash said police would submit investigation papers on Bangladeshi national, Md Rayhan Kabir who was featured in a recent controversial documentary by Al Jazeera to the Attorney General’s Chambers next week for further action.

Md Rayhan was detained in Setapak here on July 24 after the Immigration Department sought the aid of the public to track down the individual who appeared in the documentary.

Through the documentary, Md Rayhan made a statement concerning the treatment of the Malaysian authorities on illegal immigrants when the country implemented the movement control order to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud was reported as saying on July 25 that the man would be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever. — Bernama