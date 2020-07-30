Snap polls called for Sabah as Shafie dissolves state assembly

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is pictured at the Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu July 30, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 30 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today announced the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly to pave the way for a state election, which has to be held within 60 days.

He made the announcement today at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here after obtaining a signed letter of consent from Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

“As the sitting chief minister, I have the right to request for a dissolution. And TYT has absolute power to decide, whatever the numbers are,” he said during the press conference.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie had an audience with Tun Juhar at Istana Negeri here after a vehicle carrying the chief minister was seen entering the palace at 8.25am.

