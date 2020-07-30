Malaysia, Singapore officially resume RTS project, completion date set back by two years

Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (left) signed the official agreement to resume the RTS project at a ceremony witnessed by both countries' prime ministers. ― Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― Singapore and Malaysia have resumed the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project, which will now be a standalone light rail transit (LRT) system and expected to start operations by the end of 2026, two years later than initially planned.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong signed the official agreements to resume the project on Thursday (July 30), at a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The RTS Link project has been suspended since April last year at Malaysia’s request, to allow time for Malaysia to review the project.

Both sides have discussed and agreed on some changes to the project:

The RTS Link will be a standalone LRT system, instead of leveraging the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) MRT system as initially planned. The RTS Link’s capacity remains unchanged at up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction.

The RTS Link will no longer use the existing TEL Mandai Depot and a new depot will be constructed in Wadi Hana, Johor Baru.

Each Government separately appointed an infrastructure company to fund, build, own, maintain and renew the civil infrastructure and stations in its territory up to the international boundary. Malaysia has changed its infrastructure company, from Prasarana Malaysia to Malaysia Rapid Transit System. The Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA) remains the Republic’s infrastructure company.

The targeted passenger service start date will be deferred from end-2024 to end-2026.

On Thursday, the agreements needed to resume the project were concluded. These were:

An agreement to amend the RTS Link Bilateral Agreement between the two governments

A joint venture agreement between Singapore’s SMRT RTS, a unit of SMRT Corp, and Malaysia’s Prasarana RTS Operations, to constitute RTS Operations

A concession agreement for the Malaysian government and LTA to appoint RTS operations as the operating company for the first 30-year concession period.

Wee said during a Malaysian parliamentary session last week that the construction of the RTS Link is expected to begin immediately after the necessary approvals are acquired in January next year.

The RTS Link will continue to feature co-location of customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) facilities, so that passengers undergo CIQ clearance only once, at their point of departure.

The fare levels will continue to be set by the operating company, and will be determined closer to the date of passenger service commencement. ― TODAY