Lawyer confirms Najib filed appeal against SRC conviction, sentence today

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has filed an appeal against the High Court’s July 28 decision that found him to be guilty of all seven charges in his trial over RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He is also appealing against the RM210 million fine and imprisonment sentence, his lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee told Malay Mail when contacted today.

“We filed a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal on both conviction and sentence,” he said, adding that the filing was done this afternoon.

“It’s filed in the High Court as per the usual procedure and copied to the Court of Appeal,” said Farhan, one of several lawyers acting for Najib.

Last Tuesday, the High Court found Najib guilty of all seven charges of committing power abuse, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering in the SRC International trial.

The High Court also sentenced Najib to a 12-year jail term and a fine of RM210 million with an additional five years if the fine is not paid for the power abuse charge.

Najib also got jail terms of 10 years for each of the six other charges, which when chalked up would total 72 years imprisonment.

But the High Court said that the prison terms are to be served concurrently, meaning Najib would only have to serve a maximum of 12 years instead.

The High Court also granted Najib a stay of execution of his sentence pending the appeal.

The stay was given on condition Najib pay an increased bail of another RM1 million with two sureties by July 29, and report to the nearest police station on the 1st and 15th of every month.

Yesterday, Farhan confirmed that Najib had paid the additional RM1 million bail required for the stay of the SRC decision. This is on top of the previous RM1 million bail that Najib had posted when he was charged in the SRC case.