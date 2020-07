Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of today’s new cases, three cases were imported — two are Malaysians and one a foreigner. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysia today recorded eight new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 8,964 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of today’s new cases, three cases were imported — two are Malaysians and one a foreigner.

The Malaysians had returned to the country from Kazakhstan and the Philippines, while the third case involved an illegal immigrant from Indonesia.

