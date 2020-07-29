PM: SMEs hit by Covid-19 given option to pay interests, extend loan duration

Muhyiddin said banks may allow borrowers to service the interests of their loans alone or apply for an extension of their loan duration. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today lenders will continue to give assistance to small and medium businesses affected by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such assistance includes allowing borrowers to service just the interests of their loans, he added.

Depending on the borrower’s financial situation, banks may allow borrowers to service the interests of their loans alone or apply for an extension of their loan duration.

“Banks have given their commitment to help all individual borrowers or SMEs be it traders, petty traders or the self-employed who are affected by Covid-19,” Muhyiddin said on live television.

Muhyiddin had earlier announced the extension as part of his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s effort to help retrenched workers.

MORE TO COME



