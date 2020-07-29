Matta Fair Online 2020 to boost travel, tourism promotions

File picture of visitors at the 2018 Matta Fair in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) announced Matta Fair Online 2020 as a new initiative to facilitate Matta members to sell holidays packages especially for domestic travel and holidays.

Matta president, Datuk Tan Kok Liang said, the event would take place from September 9 to 15 this year with the cooperation of various travel partners to provide various discounts in line with the current domestic travel demand.

“Matta has been working closely with potential sponsors and partners including Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines, Penang Global Tourism, Malaysian Association of Hotels, Malaysian Association of Amusement Theme Park and Family Attractions, Association of Malaysian Spas, Boost, IPAY88 and other state tourism offices.

“To add excitement to the Matta Fair Online, exhibitors will be offering their best deals with value-added services at special rates and bargain prices and consumers can look forward to many holiday and travel packages with a range of niche products and product updates,” he said in a statement today.

He also said they are working hard through the Matta Fair Online event despite the challenging conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Registration for event participation is available starting today until August 10 and for more updates, visit the official Matta Fair Facebook account @mattafairkualalumpur and official Instagram account @mattafair. — Bernama