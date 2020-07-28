National Day theme 'Malaysia Prihatin' in line with govt’s aspirations, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2020 Campaign at Dataran Perdana in Putrajaya June 28, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 28 ― “Malaysia Prihatin”, the theme for the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations this year, is in line with the government’s aspirations that all Malaysians work together to fight the common enemy today, which is the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said “Prihatin” is the government’s initiative which encompasses economics, welfare and sustainability of the people.

He said the spirit of Malaysia Prihatin was shown not just by those people who were at the frontline, but also by people from all walks of life who were the unsung heroes.

“They came forward to provide assistance and support, regardless of race, religion and political beliefs.

“This is a good indicator which proves that the people of Malaysia can be united in bad times, what more in good times,” he said at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2020 Campaign at Dataran Perdana here today.

Muhyiddin said the spirit of “Malaysia Prihatin” must be spread to all levels of society, not just in the effort to end the Covid-19 pandemic, but also to revive the economy and improve the life of the people.

“We must implant Malaysia Prihatin in our minds so that we will return to the basics of unity, harmony and well-being of the people of Malaysia.

“We must do it together and with full determination and effort,” he said.

At the launch, the theme song of the 2020 National Day and Malaysia Day Kita celebrations, “Malaysia Prihatin”, was heard for the first time, sung by the Pentarama Choir Group, while the Jalur Gemilang was hoisted. ― Bernama