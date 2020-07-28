Ka Siong: JPJ, SPAD offering 70pc discount on summonses during Merdeka month

A Road Transport Department officer places a summons on a lorry believed to be breaking the rules on transporting goods at Sungai Dua, Penang, July 21, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― A 70 per cent discount is being offered on summonses issued by the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) throughout August, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the discount, which is being offered in conjunction with the National Month, was for offences committed under the Road Transport Act 1987, Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987, Land Public Transport Act 2010 as well as other rules and orders under it, including cases that are still blacklisted.

“A 70 per cent reduction is being offered based on the current compound rate available in RTD system and as stipulated for cases under the Acts,” he said in a statement today.

Wee said the discount would be implemented at all RTD in all states, urban transformation centres (UTCs) as well as other RTD payment channels such as the mySIKAP portal, RTD self-service kiosks and RTD Mobile.

For offences that have been blacklisted, members of the public must come to the RTD branch or state office for documentation process before payment could be made, he said. ― Bernama