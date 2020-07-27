No restrictions on interstate travel during Aidiladha, says Ismail Sabri

A police personnel inspects a driver’s travel documents during a roadblock at the Jawi Toll Plaza in Penang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The public can travel to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha as there will be no roadblocks including for interstate travel, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he reminded people to always observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Observe the SOP, even though the government has allowed to travel back, we have to look after ourselves,” he said in a press conference on the recovery movement control order at the Parliament building here today.

He was replying to a question if interstate travel will not be allowed as the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces have set up camps along several highways.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha this Friday (July 31).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government decided today to review the SOP for Hari Raya Aidiladha and Qurban (sacrificial ritual) after taking into account the risk of the spread of Covid-19.

He said on the sacrificial ritual, the government had decided to limit it to 10 animals for mosques and surau, including at locations permitted by the District Religious Office and the local authorities.

He said this limit was subject to the size of the location for the ritual. — Bernama