Covid-19 will not put a damper on Merdeka month celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, moderation is the key to the launch of the National Month Celebrations and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign.

The government decided that the usual parade on August 31 will not be held as the country is still implementing the recovery movement control order (RMCO) apart from the recent spike in positive Covid-19 cases.

However, several events are still being organised including the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Rukun Negara, which started on July 9, together with the launch of the National Month Celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya tomorrow.

This year's theme ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares) carries a deep meaning with the word ‘Malaysia’ describing the cooperation of all the people in the country who work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, whether civil servants, private sector, volunteers or individuals.

‘Prihatin’, on the other hand, represents the government’s concern in prioritising the well-being and welfare of the people through the People-Centric Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) initiative which includes aspects of the economy, welfare and survival of Malaysians.

In conjunction with the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, Muhyiddin is scheduled to deliver a message for all Malaysians.

It will be followed by a ceremony to raise the Jalur Gemilang and the singing of the Negaraku, accompanied by the Malaysian Armed Forces band, before the performance of the theme song of this year's celebration ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ by the Pentarama group, from the Information Department.

The prime minister will then flag off Info On Wheels (IOW) Merdeka.

The IOW Merdeka programme is conducted to inject the spirit of patriotism among the people at various levels, spread the message of nationhood, encourage the public to fly the Jalur Gemilang as well as be part of the National Month Celebration and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign 2020.

Apart from the launch, two other major events that will also be held are the National Day Celebration in Kuala Lumpur on August 31 and the Malaysia Day Celebration in Sibu, Sarawak on September 16. — Bernama