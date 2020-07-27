Advertising company director slapped with 12 charges of falsifying documents related to Tourism Malaysia contracts

Ibrahim was accused of committing seven of the offences in Putrajaya in September 2019, with the remaining five allegedly committed in June this year in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — An advertising company director today pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of falsifying documents related to contracts with Tourism Malaysia.

The accused, 45-year-old Ibrahim Omar, was slapped with the dozen charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court this morning, reports The Star.

Ibrahim was accused of committing seven of the offences in Putrajaya in September 2019, with the remaining five allegedly committed in June this year in Kuala Lumpur.

Of the dozen charges, 10 were read under Section 471 of the Penal Code which relates to forgery and fraudulently using a forged document as a genuine, which carries a punishment of two years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

The remaining two charges were read under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which relates to having the intention to deceive and mislead parties by providing false or erroneous materials or statements.

An offence under Section 18 is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, which upon convictions carries a maximum 20-year jail term, and a fine not less than RM10,000 or five times the amount of a bribe, if applicable.

The charges were read before Judge Azura Alwi who set bail at RM250,000 with one surety, while also compelling the accused to surrender his passport to the court, and to report himself monthly to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Case mention was fixed for September 1.