Malaysia, Singapore eye gradual resumption of cross border travel from Aug 17

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein (second from right) and Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan bump fists after a meeting at the Johor-Singapore Causeway near Johor Baru July 26, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Wisma Putra

JOHOR BARU, July 26 — Malaysia may reopen its border with Singapore as early as August 17 under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCS), said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He announced this after what he described as a positive meeting with his Singaporean counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, at the Johor-Singapore Causeway earlier today.

Hishammuddin explained that applications under RGL and PCS may be submitted starting August 10.

However, he reminded travellers, especially Malaysians, to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) agreed by both governments.

“We will detail the SOP announcement in due time, but I hope the public understands how important the opening of the Malaysia-Singapore border is for the government.

“If the initial opening of the border is successful, we can then further discuss with Singapore to then open our borders to other travellers,” said Hishammuddin.

He said this during a press conference held at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex here today.

Also present was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

MORE TO COME