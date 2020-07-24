KL cops nab two, seize over RM600,000 worth of drugs

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the two, a local man and woman, aged 33 and 28, were arrested at Jalan Suasa 3, near the Sungai Besi Police Station at about 1.15pm. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Police detained two individuals on suspicion of trafficking various types of drugs worth RM664,075 around the capital and in Selangor, on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the two, a local man and woman, aged 33 and 28, were arrested at Jalan Suasa 3, near the Sungai Besi Police Station at about 1.15pm.

He said after an inspection of the suspect’s car three keys and an access card were found.

“Following interrogation the suspect led police to the condominium in Seri Kembangan, here at 5.40pm on the same day, where a bag was found containing drugs suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 14.39 kilogrammes (kg), 7.79 kg of ganja and 2,300 Ecstasy pills weighing a kilo,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mazlan said the police also confiscated RM14,000 at the condominium.

He said the male suspect, who was on the wanted list for cases under Section 380 of the Penal Code, tested positive for drugs while the woman tested negative.

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days from yesterday (Wednesday)to Tuesday (July 28) and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Mazlan said the suspect, who is believed to be actively involved in drug trafficking over the past four months, obtained the drug supplies from neighbouring countries and police were continuing efforts to trace the suspect’s suppliers and syndicate partners. — Bernama