Selangor issued most retail liquor licences in Malaysia, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Some 5,791 retail class liquor licenses were issued nationwide as of July 1, with Selangor recording the highest number, the Dewan Rakyat heard today.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said based on information received from the state governments, Selangor issued 1,721 licences, followed by Sarawak (1,212), Johor (558) followed by the rest of the states.

“According to the Customs Department’s (JKDM) statistics, some RM2.27 billion of excise duty were collected last year as part of the national gross income, while the sales tax revenue was RM341.9 million,” he said during a special chamber session on the issue of distribution and sale of cheap and unlicensed liquor at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ismail said currently, the ministry has no plans to form a committee to curb the sale of cheap and unlicensed liquor as the JKDM has formed and chaired a steering committee of Multi-Agency Task Force since January this year to combat smuggling of cigarettes and liquor.

“However, the ministry will consider the suggestion if necessary,” he added. — Bernama