Pan Borneo Highway Project, tuna industry among topics to be raised at today’s Parliament sitting

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Issues on the Pan Borneo Highway Project, tuna industry and issuance of film production licence are among topics to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issues will be raised during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) will ask Works Minister on the latest development of the Pan Borneo Highway Project construction, as well as the previous government’s justification to cancel the appointment of the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) and the effect of its termination on the project implementation.

This will be followed by a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) to Communications and Multimedia Minister on whether all film producers have to apply for a film production licence film, as well as shooting certificate, regardless if they are mainstream media agencies or individuals (personal media) that produce films on social media platforms or traditional channels.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) will pose a question to Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry on the potential of the tuna industry in Malaysia and efforts by the ministry to expand the industry.

During the oral question and answer session, issues on youth and post Covid-19 unemployment are expected to be hot topics, with questions, including from June Leow Hsiad Hui (PH-Hulu Selangor) who wanted to know about youth employment during the Covid-19 outbreak and initiatives taken by the government to help those affected by it.

Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) will ask Human Resources Minister of Resources whether the government plans to implement the universal basic income through pilot projects like Finland to reduce the unemployment rate

The Parliament sitting, which enters its eighth day today, will also continue the debate on the motion of thanks to the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Today’s sitting is also expected to focus on the tabling of several bills, including the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020, the Supply Bill (Reallocation of Expenditure Allocation) 2020 and the Poison (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is for 25 days until August 27, is conducted in a new normal by adhering to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama