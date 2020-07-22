Sarawak MPs urge govt to relook at air transport SOP

Sarawak MPs who frequently travel between Kuching and Kuala Lumpur are uneasy over the absence of social distancing among aircraft passengers. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Sarawak MPs who frequently travel between Kuching and Kuala Lumpur are uneasy over the absence of social distancing among aircraft passengers.

Datuk Seri Richard Riot anak Jaem (GPS-Serian) said the situation could worsen the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He said even though social distancing was practised in all places during recovery movement control order (RMCO), he however found not many are observing social distancing in the aircraft.

“I saw the SOP was not practised at all inside the aircraft as passengers had to squeeze through the entrance and were seated close together.

“I want the government especially the Transport Ministry to take the matter seriously for I am afraid there are signs the Covid-19 will become Covid-20,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Dewan Rakyat here.

Also expressing similar worries was Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) who supported the call and gave the example of what happened in other countries such as China when the second wave of the pandemic set in after the movement control order was relaxed,

“The Serian MP is calling on the government to revisit the decision especially on spreading passengers further apart because AirAsia did not have social distancing, this is our worry each time we fly almost weekly,” he said when he stood up to intervene in the debate.

Meanwhile, Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (PH-Lanang) in her debate, proposed the government made wearing face mask in public places compulsory following the detection of many new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak recently.

She said the people should be taught via social media the proper way to wear face mask and to dispose them safely.

Lau proposed that the government allocated sufficient face masks, body temperature scanners and hand sanitizer in schools to reduce their burden.

“There should sufficient body temperature scanners, face masks and hand sanitizer to ensure a safe and clean environment in schools, she said.

Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (GPS-Betong) reminded that the relaxation of SOP now did not mean the people could be complacent in their responsibility to ensure a clean environment.

He said all parties especially community leaders and teachers should continue efforts to encourage the new normal as well as improve compliance to the SOP stipulated by the government.

“We must give priority our own cleanliness and continue social distancing for our own well-being and assist the government restore the country’s economy,” he said. — Bernama