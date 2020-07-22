Johor rep quits state Amanah posts, citing loss of confidence in leaders

Faizul Amri Adnan has resigned from the state party’s posts and also declined to be fielded for the coming general election. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, July 22 — Johor Parti Amanah Negara’s Serom assemblyman Faizul Amri Adnan has tendered his resignation as the party’s state committee member and its education committee chairman.

At the same time, the Amanah politician said he will not contest the Seron state constituency under the party in the coming election.

“I also wish to state that I am no longer interested in becoming a candidate representing Johor Amanah in the coming 15th general election,” said a letter that was signed by Faizul.

Faizul’s resignation was sighted by Malay Mail via a three-paragraph letter dated July 11 that has been circulating among several political WhatsApp text messsaging groups.

The 47-year-old chartered engineer, who holds a doctorate in Engineering from Hiroshima University in Japan, cited a loss of confidence in the state party leadership as well as internal issues despite various efforts being made.

A Johor Pakatan Harapan source told Malay Mail today that Faizul was still an Amanah member despite his resignation.

“He may have differences with the party’s state Amanah leadership that led to his resignation.

“On the ground, some believe that Faizul’s resignation was sparked from his dissatisfaction with how he is being treated by the state party’s leadership,” said the source, declining to reveal further details.

When contacted, Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan said the state party’s leadership confirmed receiving Faizul’s resignation letter yesterday.

He said the state party chapter took note of his resignation from his appointed posts.

“For the record, the resignation letter was received by both the Johor Amanah chairman and secretary through WhatsApp yesterday morning,” said Aminolhuda.

When asked if Faizul’s resignation indicated problems with the state leadership, Aminolhuda said there were none.

“To us, we don’t have a problem and he should have brought up any issues he had with the leadership through internal means.

“The Johor Amanah leadership committee will meet to determine whether to accept the resignation or not,” said Aminolhuda, which was later communicated via a short statement confirming that the party’s state leadership had received Faizul’s resignation letter.

A check on Faizul’s official Facebook post showed that the last updated post was on May 31, 2018 during a terawih prayer in Sungai Mati in Muar.

On his personal Facebook page, it was last updated with a picture of a lake on April 23 last year.

Faizul, who is from Teluk Intan in Perak, was fielded by Johor PH and won the Serom seat for PH in the 2018 general election.

He was then seen as a young and promising candidate with professional credentials.

Faizul is said to be linked to the Amanah’s national leadership and has been said to be close to the party’s deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.

He won with a 2,324 vote majority in a three-cornered fight against Umno and Pas in what was once a Barisan Nasional-dominated area.



