Domestic Trade Ministry seize fake laundry powder in Cheras

PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) seized 651 units of fake laundry powder worth RM4,882.50 during an inspection on a residential premise in Cheras.

KPDNHEP Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman in a statement today said, the fake products were sold at cheaper prices via Facebook.

The inspection was made following a complaint from the representative of the registered trademark owner of the laundry powder under ‘Top’ brand, he said.

Iskandar Halim said the packaging of the fake laundry powder was found to be of low quality and there was also a spelling mistake on it.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019.

Iskandar Halim also advised the public to be more careful and wise in choosing branded goods in the market, so as not to be deceived by the tactics of some unethical traders who are trying to take advantage of them. — Bernama