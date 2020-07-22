Covid-19 Temporary Measures Bill to help individuals, companies recover, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Implementation of Temporary Measures to Reduce Impact of Covid-19 Bill, which is being drawn up, is set to create room and opportunities for the recovery process of affected individuals and companies while stimulating the country’s economy in the long term.

Hence, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan expressed hope it would be welcomed and supported by every layer of society in order to achieve the goals in drafting the Bill.

“This is the government’s commitment to reduce the legal impact of Covid-19 with the hope of ensuring the continued well-being of the public,” he said in a written reply to Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Independent-Jerlun) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Mukhriz asked whether the government would introduce an Act to protect companies and individuals for failing to fulfil the terms of an agreement or contract as a result of Covid-19.

On May 20, the cabinet had agreed for the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, in cooperation with the Attorney General’s Chambers, to coordinate the process of drafting the temporary measures Bill with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies.

The drafting of the Bill is a temporary relief to supercede provisions deemed not in line with the related Acts during the prescribed period.

The Bill also contains provisions to protect those who fail to fulfil their contractual obligations during the prescribed period as a result of the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Bill also gives power to the minister to decide the mediation platform for affected contract participants to resolve their disputes amicably,” he said.

Earlier today, Takiyuddin told reporters that the law was expected to take effect latest by September.

He said the drafting process was at the final stage and the bill would be taken to the cabinet this month before being tabled in Parliament, also slated for this month. — Bernama