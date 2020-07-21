Umno No 2 urges AG to explain non-recognition of law degree from Universiti Sains Islam

Datuk Mohamad Hasan said the AG must explain why the LPQB has yet to recognise the law degree from Usim. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Attorney General must explain why the Legal Profession Qualifying Board (LPQB) has yet to recognise the law degree from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim), Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today.

Mohamad, who professed to be a former Usim mentor, said he had been following the issue closely and was baffled that its law degree has not been fully recognised when academic programmes in public universities undergo a strict vetting process by the University Senate, University Board of Directors, Ministry of Higher Education and Malaysian Qualifications Agency.

“I was told that Usim has yet to receive full recognition from the Malaysian Legal Profession Qualifying Board (LPQB).

“Hopefully the Attorney General can provide immediate enlightenment on this issue and make a decision that benefits the country,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad, who is also Rantau assemblyman, said a delay in recognising the degree means many Usim law graduates cannot practise in Malaysian courts.

“If all this is due to bureaucracy, then all the difficulties and delays due to this process are persecution of the children of our nation and therefore must be resolved immediately,” he said.

He added that if it was not caused by red tape, any further delay will give an impression that the LPQB has a hidden agenda.

“Therefore, in order to maintain the good name and superior reputation of the LPQB, I call for immediate resolution to be made on this issue,” he said.