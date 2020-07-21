Speaker warns MPs against using seditious, racist, sexist remarks in parliament

Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, who was presiding over the House this morning, said that he and his deputies will take stern action according to the Standing Orders if such words continue to be used by MPs. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — All members of Parliament (MPs) have been warned against using seditious, racist, rude, and sexist remarks throughout the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, who was presiding over the House this morning, said that he and his deputies will take stern action according to the Standing Orders if such words continue to be used by MPs.

Azhar said he had a meeting with the party whips yesterday to discuss the matter and all those present expressed their commitment in ensuring that seditious, racist, rude, and sexist words would not be used.

He also hoped that all MPs to give their full commitment to ensure smooth and harmonious parliamentary sitting.

“I would like to remind all MPs as well as myself that our presence here reflects such heavy responsibility which is the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Azhar said those present at the meeting were Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Perikatan Nasional government chief whip), Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Barisan Nasional); Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (Bersatu); Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS); Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS) and Datuk Johari Abdul (PKR).

Also present were Alice Lau Kiong Yieng (DAP); Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (Amanah); Ahmad Hassan (Warisan); Dr Maszlee Malik (independent) and government backbencher’s club chairperson Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

Azhar also hoped that all MPs to debate in an orderly, polite and civilised manner to protect both the interests of the people and the sanctity of the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama