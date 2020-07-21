Johor police chief: Cops to get even tougher on repeat drug offenders in the state

Police destroy a makeshift hut that served as a drug den in Johor during the Ops Sarang Khas anti-narcotics operations in the state July 21, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Police Contingent

JOHOR BARU, July 21 — The Johor police will be going all out to combat the drug menace by taking more stringent action against repeat offenders under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said there has been an increase in the number of arrests under that particular section of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in Johor since early this year.

“From January 1 to May 31 this year, police recorded 51 cases under the section, while the remainder were recorded between June 1 and July 19.

“Between January 1 and July 19, police in Johor had also charged 243 repeat offenders under the same section,” said Ayob Khan at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 specifically deals with an increase in penalty where the person has prior admissions or convictions.

Under the section, the offender can be penalised with jail of not less than five years and not more than seven years, caned for not more than three times and placed under a surveillance order for no less than two years and not more than three years.

Repeat offenders can also be penalised with jail of not less than seven years and not more than 13 years and caned for no less than three times and not more than six times.

On the Ops Sarang Khas anti-narcotics operations, Ayob Khan said Johor police had detained a total of 448 suspects for various drug offences at 13 locations in various districts in the state.

He said the operation was carried out between 3am and 6pm on July 19 with the participation of 341 policemen and 20 personnel from the National Anti-Drug Agency.

“During the operation, police managed to arrest 31 drug traffickers, 42 suspects for drug possession and 331 drug addicts with 44 others who are on the wanted list,” said Ayob Khan.

The state’s top cop also added that operatives managed to seize 300.13g of heroin, syabu (103.36g), cannabis (1.12g), ketum juice (4 litres) and six Eramin 5 psychotropic pills valued at RM20,989.01.

He said the cases are being investigated under various sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Poison Act 1952.