Johor MB: No need for EMCO in Kluang

JOHOR BARU, July 21 — An Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kluang is not necessary despite a new Covid-19 cluster at a nursing home there, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said the Health Ministry has already taken immediate measures.

“Based on the new cluster, I believe there is no necessity to implement an EMCO (for the time being) as the figure of Covid-19 positive cases in the district is small,” said Hasni.

He said this when asked to comment on the new cluster, after a ballot ceremony for state affordable homes that was broadcasted on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, checks showed that a quarantine order has been placed on the elderly nursing care centre in Taman Megah, Kluang and police have been stationed at the entrance.

Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail said policemen are monitoring the centre to ensure that all standard operating procedures (SOP) were followed.

“There will be no entry or exit movement during the quarantine period or until the situation is fully recovered at the centre,” he said when contacted by the media today.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that a total of 12 individuals from an elder care centre in Kluang, Johor were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

He said the cluster was detected when an index case was reported to have died in the emergency ward of Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang yesterday.

Earlier on March 27, two areas in Kluang, Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam became the first areas to implement EMCO after 61 residents were detected to be Covid-19 positive.

The EMCO in Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Datuk Ibrahim Majid ended on April 28.