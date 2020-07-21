Ismail Sabri: No visitors allowed at Kluang old folks’ home throughout Covid-19 administrative lockdown

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said an administrative lockdown will be implemented at the old folks’ home where a Covid-19 cluster was recently detected. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — No visitors will be allowed at the old folks’ home in Kluang, Johor throughout the 14-day administrative lockdown in place, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“There will not be a full lockdown of the old folks’ home but instead an administrative lockdown.

“Workers who work there will have to undergo swab tests and after this, visitors including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and family members will not be allowed to visit the home throughout the 14 days’ administrative lockdown,” he said during the non-health press conference today.

He was referring to the new Covid-19 cluster which was reported yesterday by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in relation to yesterday’s Covid-19 death, or the 8,770th case.

Reported yesterday, the Health Ministry said investigations and tracing activity have been carried out.

As of noon yesterday, 39 people have been screened, including 14 who tested positive for Covid-19, 18 who turned out negative, and seven more are still awaiting results.

According to the Health Ministry, containment and infection control measures have been carried out, including decontamination and debacterialisation at the home.

It added that, the source of the cluster is still being investigated.