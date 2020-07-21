Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia posts slight dip in new Covid-19 cases today with 15, but active cases on the rise

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya July 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The Health Ministry has recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases today, with seven recoveries.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the seven recoveries brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,562 cases, or 97.1 per cent of all total cases.

“As of noon today, the 15 cases recorded brings the total number of cases in Malaysia to 8,815, with 130 cases currently active,” he said during a press conference today.

Of the new cases recorded today, four are imported, in which the infection occurred abroad, involving three Malaysians and one non-Malaysians. The cases originated in the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Indonesia, respectively.

“Of the remaining 11 domestic Covid-19 cases, 10 involve Malaysians and one a non-Malaysian.

“Eight of the cases were detected in Sarawak, one in Selangor, and one in Sabah. The non-Malaysian was a new detainee at the Immigration Depot in Semuja, Sarawak,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Four cases are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with one requiring breathing assistance.

No deaths were recorded today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 123 cases, or 1.4 per cent of all total cases.

The director-general also expressed his worry at the recent spike in cases, such as when there were only 63 cases recorded on July 9 but had increased to 100 by Sunday (July 19).

“As of today, there are 19 active clusters, 13 of them detected and announced in the past 10 days.

“Due to this, we at the Health Ministry strongly welcome Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement earlier today requiring both citizens and non-citizens entering Malaysia to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, starting this Friday,” he said.

Nonetheless, Dr Noor Hisham urged the public to be more vigilant in ensuring they do not become infected with Covid-19.

“Nine of the 13 clusters occurred domestically, without any connection to imported cases. This shows the public is becoming increasingly careless and complacent when it comes to complying with standard operating procedures meant to keep them safe,” he said.