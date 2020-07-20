Owning internet service is long-term plan to expand digital network in Sarawak, says state assistant minister

Sarawak Assistant Minister of Utilities Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the state government’s intention of having its own mobile internet service provider is a long-term plan aimed at expanding internet network coverage throughout the state. — AFP pic

KUCHING, July 20 — The Sarawak government’s intention of having its own mobile internet service provider is a long-term plan aimed at expanding internet network coverage throughout the state, especially in rural areas, said state Assistant Minister of Utilities Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said the state could not solely rely on existing telecommunication companies (telcos) as their priorities were wide and not focused entirely on the needs of the people of Sarawak.

“That is the reason why our Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, who pioneered the digital economy, felt that the best step (to solve digital connectivity issue) is to set up Sarawak’s own Internet provider company,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, private telcos prioritised profits, thus were not keen on expanding to remote areas in the interior to provide basic Internet facilities for the people there.

“With the Internet becoming a daily necessity for all sectors of the community, it is necessary for Sarawak to have its own Internet provider company.

Last Wednesday, Abang Johari had said that he had met with Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and requested for a Universal Service Provision (USP) licence for Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to provide Internet service in rural areas in the state.

He said the state government was prepared to bear the operational costs of providing the services as long as the people in these areas had Internet access.

“This (request for a USP licence) is to resolve the issue of lack of coverage in rural areas by existing telecommunication companies,” he added. — Bernama