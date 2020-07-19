LRT3 due for completion in February 2024, says Prasarana chairman

Commuters wait to board a train at the KL Sentral LRT station on the first day of the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 19 — Construction work on the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) is due for full completion on February 28, 2024, said Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) chairman, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He said as of June 30, 33.12 per cent of the project which stretches 37.8 kilometres, connecting people within the Western Corridor of Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur, has been completed.

He added that the LRT3 will benefit more than two million people in these areas and handle about 67,000 commuters every day before the Greater Klang Valley urban rail system is completed.

“Besides reducing traffic congestion especially along the Kuala Lumpur-Klang Federal Highway, the LRT3 which integrates with the Kelana Jaya LRT line at the Glenmarie Station, will also act as a catalyst for economic growth,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference held in conjunction with the launch of the LRT3 U-Girder Project and the Prasarana Chairman media dinner event here last night.

Also present was Prasarana president and chief executive officer Muhammad Nizam Alias and MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd chairman Seri Judin Abdul Karim.

Tajuddin said LRT3 project uses ‘U-trough girder’ blocks which is a construction component pre-built at a facility in Bandar Saujana Putra before being taken to the site.

He added that this construction method was chosen as it was more cost-efficient, with faster work completion and improvised visual impact. — Bernama