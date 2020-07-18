New court complex to be built in Bertam

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Shabudin Yahaya. — File pic

KEPALA BATAS, July 18 — The government will build a new court complex in Bertam here under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) involving an allocation of RM30 million.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Shabudin Yahaya said the construction of the premises in an area of almost one hectare is expected to start in 2022 and take two years to complete.

“This new court will facilitate the residents in this area,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the new court complex here today.

Shabudin, who is also Tasek Gelugor MP, said the government had also allocated RM27 million to repair and upgrade one block of the Penang High Court building.

He said the repair work is expected to be completed in two to three years’ time and the Penang High Court management had rented several nearby premises to ensure smooth running of trial and legal matters. — Bernama