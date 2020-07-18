KL to have 5,000 more CCTV cameras, says FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the ministry plans to install up to 5,000 CCTV cameras in strategic areas to make the federal capital a safer and conducive place for shopping. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Federal Territories Ministry plans to install up to 5,000 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in strategic areas to make the federal capital a safer and conducive place for shopping.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the ministry had asked the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to collaborate with the private sector, especially the developers for the installation of the cameras.

He said this at the launching of the the national-level Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Suria KLCC here today.

Annuar said the ministry would also hold a discussion with the Kuala Lumpur Police chief on joint measures to ensure the level of security in the federal capital remains high. — Bernama