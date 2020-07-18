Covid-19: Former finance minister Guan Eng urges govt to extend moratorium

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng says the government should extend the loan moratorium given to borrowers by another six months to save businesses and jobs. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, July 18 ― The government should extend the loan moratorium given to borrowers by another six months to save businesses and jobs, said former finance minister Lim Guan Eng.

The Member of Parliament for Bagan said that by saving businesses, jobs would also be saved.

"We (Opposition) hope the government will extend the moratorium by another six months like what Japan has done. We are asking for this first although there are other matters (that we want the govt to consider),” he said when speaking at a community function in Bukit Bendera near here today.

Lim, who is also Air Putih assemblyman, added that financial lifelines were important to help revive the economy and also the people.

On March 25, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the moratorium on loan repayments that is due to end on September 30.

The measure was necessary to assist the business sector and individuals as Malaysia was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the country coming to an almost standstill until early May.

From the movement control order phase introduced on March 18 to contain Covid-19, Malaysia is now in the recovery phase after successfully battling the pandemic. The recovery movement control order enforced for this phase has seen almost all economic sectors opened up and is due to end on August 30.

Lim is the secretary-general of DAP which along with PKR and Amanah make up the Pakatan Harapan Opposition coalition. ― Bernama