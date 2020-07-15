Smooth reopening of schools as students, teachers comply with SOP

Sekolah Kebangsaan Seksyen 6 students have their temperature checked on their first day back at school in Shah Alam July 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― After more than four months of “leave” following the movement control order (MCO) which was enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the re-opening of schools in the new normal today went smoothly in accordance with the standard operating procedure.

The Forms One to Four students and Years Five and Six pupils, as well as those in the remove classes arrived in school wearing masks, had their body temperatures screened, and cleaned their hands with sanitiser liquid before entering the classrooms.

They looked smart in their school uniforms today, which is Co-Curriculum Day usually on Wednesday, while their parents were only allowed to send them up to the school’s main entrance.

While happy to meet their friends again, the students obeyed their teachers and complied with the SOP, including maintaining social distancing although some seemed awkward about having to sit apart from each other.

In Kelantan, Education Ministers Dr Radzi Jidin who visited Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Gajah, Tanah Merah, said the reopening of schools today went smoothly with all parties observing the SOP.

A Bernama look at the district found that most students wore masks while the schools recorded their attendance and checked their body temperatures before allowing them into the classrooms.

For the record, 84,237 Forms One to Four students and 56,478 Year Five and Six resumed schooling in Kelantan today.

Meanwhile, president of the Parents-Teachers Association of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Ahmad Maher, Prof Dr Wan Hazabbah Wan Hitam said the PTA members will work with the school management to ensure the SOP is observed in the school.

In Kuala Lumpur, a look at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJK) (C) Chong Hwa, Setapak, found passages marked with stickers to remind students and teachers to maintain social distancing while the 219 students also had their body temperatures screened twice.

The school used temperature and face scanners to record the data before students are allowed into the classrooms to ensure that they were healthy. ― Bernama