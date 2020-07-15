Police: Two men arrested for mocking Jawi Day announcement

Two men who allegedly mocked the government’s announcement on declaring Friday as Jawi Day on social media, were arrested following two separate raids conducted yesterday and today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Two men who allegedly mocked the government’s announcement on declaring Friday as Jawi Day on social media, were arrested following two separate raids conducted yesterday and today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the men, aged 25 and 35, have been detained in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak and Butterworth, Penang respectively.

He said the duo was taken to the Johor Contingent police headquarters to facilitate the investigation under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Another individual is being sought to assist investigations into the case and police have identified the person,” he told Bernama.

Last Sunday, an investigation paper was opened after a police report, on netizens making jokes out of the Jawi Day announcement, was lodged in Kluang, Johor.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri announced that Friday has been declared Jawi Day in a bid to preserve and reinforce some of the traditions and culture that had shaped Malaysia to this day.

In another development, Mior Faridalathrash said police would seek the opinion of historians regarding the book which had allegedly insulted Malaysia’s coat of arms.

“Investigations revealed some articles in the book are seditious,” he said adding that eight writers of the book were called in to give their statements yesterday.

The investigation papers will be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor next week for further action, he added.

Earlier, Bernama reported police have recorded statements from the graphic designer and publisher of a book to facilitate investigations into the alleged insult.

On June 30, police conducted a raid on a printing company in Petaling Jaya and seized 313 books for allegedly insulting the country’s coat of arms

So far, police have received 203 reports pertaining to the issue and have opened four investigation papers under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Preventing Unlawful Use) (Amendment) Act 2016, Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 8 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984 as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama