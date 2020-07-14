Malaysia’s UTP petroleum engineering programme ranks 21st in the world

UTP, in a statement today, said the two of the university’s engineering programmes broke into the Top 50 with its petroleum engineering programme reaching its highest-ever ranking at 21st. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has been ranked among the best engineering universities in the latest version of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2020 released recently.

UTP, in a statement today, said the two of the university’s engineering programmes broke into the Top 50 with its petroleum engineering programme reaching its highest-ever ranking at 21st.

“It was placed with the likes of National University of Singapore (NUS), Stanford University, Texas A&M University and Imperial College London. Among the South-east Asian universities, UTP was placed second behind NUS and ranked first in the nation,” the statement said.

UTP was also ranked 42nd best university in the world and the best university in the nation for its mineral and mining engineering programme.

Six other programmes were also featured in the rankings — Top 150 for Chemical Engineering, Top 200 for Civil Engineering (new entrant), Top 250 for Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Top 300 for Mechanical Engineering, Top 400 for Computer Science and Information System and Top 550 for Chemistry.

QS uses four key metrics to compile the rankings, which are academic reputation, employer reputation, citations, and the H-Index (measuring the productivity of an institution’s research faculty).

UTP vice-chancellor Prof Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said the latest rankings have highlighted UTP’s strengths across a broad range of subjects, and it was an indication of the high standard and quality of the courses that the university offers.

“Furthermore, our performance is indicative of how we are viewed by the international academic community and how our graduates are well received by employers worldwide,” he added.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia, UTP has produced more than 19,000 graduates and currently has an enrolment of over 1,200 foundation students, 6,000 undergraduates and 1,200 postgraduates from more than 60 countries. — Bernama