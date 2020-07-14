Cuepacs hopes government will implement early redemption of accumulated leave for civil servants

Malaysian government employees work inside the Land Puclic Transport Commission (SPAD) office in Putrajaya October 9, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) hopes that the government will keep to its decision to implement the early redemption of Accumulated Leave of GCR (Gantian Cuti Rehat) of up to 75 days, to cash reward, for civil servants.

Its president Adnan Mat said this is because the implementation process is now at the stage where it requires only a minor amendment to the law.

“The matter should not be delayed because a lot of time had been wasted to review its implementation,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said this in response to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement in Parliament today, regarding the government’s decision to review the proposed implementation of early redemption of Accumulated Leave of GCR, for civil servants who have served for 15 years, as announced in the 2020 Budget.

Takiyuddin said the review was appropriate because early redemption while in service is not profitable to civil servants.

Adnan said, the excuse that early redemption while in service is not profitable was unreasonable and could not be accepted, because the matter is subjective and should be determined by the civil servants themselves.

“GCR redemption to cash is not compulsory and it is up to the civil servants to redeem their GCR or not.

“Cuepacs does not want any proposals for civil servants that have been announced before, to be recycled, for them to be tabled in any plannings or budgets in the future,” he said.

If the government maintains its decision to review (the proposal), Adnan said it would portray a negative image of the government, which is seen as not being serious in every policy that it wants to implement.

“Cuepacs is worried that civil servants’ confidence is eroded if matters relating to them are always being neglected when they could actually be implemented,” he said. — Bernama