Nga Kor Ming quits as deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker before motion to remove him tabled

Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming wave at reporters at Parliament July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming has tendered his resignation as the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, just moments before a motion to remove him from the post was tabled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Nga announced his resignation during a press conference with press members in the media room earlier, adding that his decision was in solidarity with incumbent Speaker Tan Sri Mohd Ariff Md Yusof, who was removed earlier.

Muhyiddin later withdrew his motion to remove Nga, owing to the latter's resignation.

