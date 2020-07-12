IGP: All ‘frozen’ cases at Bukit Aman’s commercial crimes unit to be reopened

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — All “frozen” (old) cases that have not been resolved by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (JSJK) will be reopened for investigation, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He did not provide details, but said they included online cheating cases.

“There are many JSJK cases that are not resolved because the investigating officers concerned did not do their job well, and there are also cases which were not investigated.

“There are also cases where arrest warrants had been issued on the matter, and also on police reports lodged in 2013 with no action taken,” he told Bernama at Bukit Aman here today.

Abdul Hamid said the “frozen” cases had to be reopened to give justice to the victims.

“We will find the investigating officer in-charge, warn the person concerned to get the investigation completed in a month.

On online gambling, Abdul Hamid said the police would go all out to fight it.

“I’m not giving it any chance and I forbid any gambling towkay to meet or be nice to me," he added.

He also said “partying”, like holding birthday celebrations in the office, would no longer be allowed for the police. — Bernama