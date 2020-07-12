Dr Noor Hisham: 14 new Covid-19 cases involving 11 local transmissions in Malaysia today

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases today, 11 of which were local transmissions while three were Malaysians infected while abroad.. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysia recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases today, 11 of which were local transmissions while three were Malaysians infected while abroad.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of cases recorded to 8,718 with 77 active cases to date.

Of those infected locally, eight are foreigners and three Malaysian, with two Malaysians originating from a newly discovered Covid-19 cluster in Kuching, Sarawak.

The other Malaysian was detected through a preoperative screening in Sabah.

As for the foreigners, the eight individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 were close contacts of two detainees held at the Immigration Detention Centre in Sepang, Selangor.

Dr Noor Hisham also said four recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with today’s figure giving Malaysia a total of 8,519 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 97.7 per cent of all cases.

No new deaths were registered today, with the overall number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia recorded at 122 to date.

“To date, three Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and two require assistance breathing,” he said in the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press statement here.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the three imported cases comprise a duo of Malaysians returning from Russia and one from Germany.

On the eight foreigners testing positive for Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham stressed that the patients posed zero risk to society as all of them were previously isolated within the Sepang Immigration Detention Centre.

All of those who tested positive have been brought to hospital for further treatment with only 10 cases remaining active, he said.

“The eight cases detected were the result of a screening involving 115 detainees. This is a repeated close contact screening of the 115 detainees held in Block C of the centre on July 10.

“The latest figures mean that the number of detainees testing positive now stands at 72 cases from 1,477 screenings,” he added.

To date, only two immigration detention centre clusters in Sepang, Selangor and Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur remain active.

The highest number of detainees testing positive were those from India at 191, followed by 173 from Indonesia, 160 from Bangladesh, 91 from Myanmar and 65 from Pakistan.

Other nationals testing positive for Covid-19 also included 12 from Sri Lanka, five from Nepal and the Philippines, four from Cambodia, three from Egypt, three from Nigeria, two from Vietnam and one each from Laos, Libya, Syria and Japan.