Najib denies using ‘cybertroopers’, says social media postings are factual

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he has never engaged with “cybertroopers” to help with his postings on social media.

He said that he himself ensures that all his postings on his social media platforms are factual so that it can be used as a reference.

“As I have said before, I don't use 'cybertroopers' at all. My postings are based on facts. And I want my postings to become a 'gold standard' so that people can use it as a reference on what the real facts are.

“I never attack using feelings and I don't take it personally. That is all gutter politics. I don't do that,” he said in a special interview posted on The Malaysia Gazette Facebook page last night.

Najib who rebranded himself as one of the most popular politicians in social media after losing the 14th general election in 2018 also went on to describe how politicians should use the cyber world to engage and listen to the people.

He said Umno politicians should utilise social media in order to engage with people and get their support.

“When I was the Umno president, I held up a mobile phone during the (Umno) General Assembly and told them this is the weapon that will determine our fate in the elections,” he said.

In the 42 minutes interview Najib was interviewed by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Geostrategist Assoc Prof Azmi Hassan and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) School of Social Sciences Senior Lecturer Assoc Prof Sivamurugan Pandian.

Najib currently has 4.2 million followers on Facebook and Twitter.