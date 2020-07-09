Malaysian YouTube cooking sensation Sugu Pavithra gobsmacked as she meets PM for first time

Pavithra and Sugu meeting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — “Not cooking today, Pavithra?”

That may sound like a simple question but coming from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, it was enough to set the heart racing for sensational YouTuber couple, Sugu Pavithra.

Pavithra, who met the prime minister for the first time said, she was all jitters, that for a moment, she was rendered speechless.

"When he asked if I had anything to eat. I was at a loss for words and only managed to reply ah, ah yes...,” the 28-year-old housewife told the media after attending the launch of the 50th anniversary of Rukun Negara in Putrajaya today.

Sugu Pavithra from Sungai Siput, Perak had previously attracted the attention of the prime minister, who also gifted them a camera tripod, microwave oven, rice cooker and cooking utensils.

Pavithra looking chic in a green punjabi suit and Sugu in an all-black outfit were seen reciting the Rukun Negara with fervour, as it was read out by the Prime Minister.

“The Rukun Negara is the foundation to strengthen unity,” said the couple who had received a special invitation to the event

The duo who became popular through their cooking videos and ability to speak fluent Malay, aim to instil the spirit of the Rukun Negara in young children.

‘The principles of the Rukun Negara are also being taught in schools, but at home I will try to inculcate the values in my children," Pavitra said. — Bernama