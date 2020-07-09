Activist and NGO founder out on bail after being arrested to have statement taken over sexual harassment report, says KL police chief

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, through a brief statement today confirmed the arrest. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A 56-year-old suspect was apprehended by the police earlier today for questioning in relation to a report lodged against him for alleged sexual harassment that happened in November last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, through a brief statement today confirmed the arrest.

“The suspect, who is wheelchair-bound and paralysed from the waist down, will have his statement taken and be released on (police) bail,” he said.

It is understood that as of 9.30pm, the suspect had completed recording his statement and was subsequently released.

Earlier today, Mazlan confirmed that the police received a report by a 27-year-old trainee doctor who alleged incidents of sexual harassment by a suspect, who the police described as a lecturer and founder of a local non-governmental organisation.

Mazlan had explained that the complainant had lodged the report as early as February 17 this year, but then decided not to pursue the case.

“Then, on July 7, the complainant had asked the police to resume their investigations,” Mazlan wrote in a statement today.

The police chief explained the contents of the report alleged the harassment had occurred on the afternoon of November 4 last year, in the alleged victim’s office within a hospital in the capital.

“The complainant was late in making the report because he was worried it would destroy his career, since the suspect was an influential person,” said Mazlan.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported how three former members of Islamic Renaissance Front (IRF) spoke about the sexual harassment they allegedly faced from one of the think tank’s directors

This was following a call by the women’s rights Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) who urged lRF to initiate an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations

The alleged victims claimed that the perpetrator touched them inappropriately on several occasions, including stroking their arms, legs, and hugging them around their waists, and one instance of sexual assault involving attempted kissing and groping.