Senior minister: Malaysia Airlines offering students, teachers discount on domestic flights

PUTRAJAYA, July 8 — Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) will offer discounted flights for students and academic staff for a limited period of time, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He said this comes after the special ministerial council reviewed the proposal by the Malaysian Aviation Commission concerning the pricing of flight tickets.

"MAB chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail paid me a visit to discuss the issue, and as a result, they will offer a 20 per cent discount to school teachers and lecturers in private and public universities for domestic travels," Ismail said during his tri-weekly press conference.

Those who wish to purchase discounted flights must book their tickets from tomorrow until Friday (July 9 to 10) for journeys taking place from Friday until November 30.

"The discount can be obtained through online bookings by entering the promotional code, which will be announced via the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry.

"Similarly, a 20 per cent discount will also be offered to students through the MH Explorer programme, which can be signed up for via Malaysia Airlines official web portal. The discount can be enjoyed until November 30, or until one's MH Explorer membership expires," he said.

From June 10 until yesterday, approximately 13,288 people have returned from abroad via KLIA. Of this number, 13,236 individuals have been instructed to undergo home quarantine, and 52 others sent to the hospital.

Yesterday alone saw 375 Malaysians return home from China, Indonesia, Japan, India, and Qatar. 374 were instructed to undergo home quarantine, while one individual was brought to the hospital.