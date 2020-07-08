Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records zero local Covid-19 transmissions for the second time, three imported cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded zero locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for the second time today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia reached another milestone today after it recorded zero locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for the second time today, as the country entered the 113th day of a nationwide enforced movement control order (MCO).

While the country recorded zero local transmission cases, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country recorded three new imported cases involving Malaysians, bringing the total of cases recorded to date at 8,677.

Dr Noor Hisham also said five recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with today’s recoveries giving Malaysia a total of 8,486 patients who have beaten Covid-19 or a recovery rate of 97.80 per cent of all cases.

There were no deaths for the 24th day in a row, with the overall number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia recorded at 121 to date.

“To date, two Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and one requires assistance breathing,” he said during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing here.

On July 1, Malaysia recorded zero cases of local transmissions of Covid-19 for the first time since March.

Malaysia also entered its 28th day of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

MORE TO COME