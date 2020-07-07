MACC seeks to amend forfeiture notice against Jho Low’s father

On July 19, last year High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money, which was in Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng’s seven bank accounts, after no third party turned up in court to make a claim on the funds. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking to amend the forfeiture notice brought against the father of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, involving RM48.9 million in his bank accounts which had been forfeited to the government.

On July 19, last year High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money, which was in Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng’s seven bank accounts, after no third party turned up in court to make a claim on the funds.

However, it was believed that the government has yet to take ownership of the monies.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Nuzul Azuar Zulkifli told reporters that the prosecution had asked for extension of time to file the submissions over its application to amend the forfeiture notice.

He said the application will be heard on July 24 before Justice Mohamed Zaini.

It was understood that the application was filed as there were slight differences from the original notice over the name of the banks and the amount involved.

The government had filed the forfeiture notice of the funds under Section 56 (2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

In view of the absence of third parties in court, the prosecution had made the request for the funds to be forfeited to the Malaysian government.

The seven accounts comprising fixed deposit and current accounts were previously frozen as part of investigations into whether the monies were part of funds misappropriated from government investment arm, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The funds involved RM20.7 million, RM300,000, RM500,000 and RM20 million in Larry Low’s accounts at the KLCC branch of RHB bank which were frozen on December 11, 2018, as well as RM6.6 million, RM462,618 and RM318,021 in his accounts at Gurney Plaza Maybank branch in Penang, which were frozen on January 31, 2019.

It was reported that authorities for over a year tried to locate Larry Low, his wife Goh Gaik Ewe and Jho Low to assist in 1MDB’s investigations. ― Bernama